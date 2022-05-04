Severe delays expected as M6 junction to close for demolition works

Fresh aerial pics show the continuing roadworks at junction 10 of the M6..

National Highways has installed two wide bridges at Junction 10 for Walsall to help ease congestion in the £78 million project, with more work expected this weekend.

The next stage of the project, which started in 2020, will see the old bridges at the site demolished – and will take place from 8pm on Friday to Monday at 6am.

It will shut in both directions between Junction 10 exit and entry slip road.

Motorway traffic will be diverted up and over at Junction 10 and will be diverted up and over the roundabout and people in the local area will be asked to avoid travelling in the area at this time or to plan ahead for essential journeys.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We need to close the M6 within Junction 10 so we can safely demolish the old south bridge which has been replaced. We’ll divert M6 traffic up and over the junction during the closure. We’re also closing the M6 Junction 9 northbound entry slip road to reduce congestion on the approach to the closure.

“We’re expecting severe delays during the closure and we’re asking drivers to avoid using the M6 if possible.

“We’re closing the M6 motorway in both directions between Junction 10 exit and entry slip roads from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday to demolish the old south bridge.

"We have also scheduled a contingency weekend for later in May should we not be able to go ahead with the work due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."