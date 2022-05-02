Live music returns to former Little Civic venue as owner unveils new plans

North Street Social has opened at the site of the old Little Civic on North Street, Wolverhampton

North Street Social opened this year at the venue across from the Civic halls in Wolverhampton city centre, which hosted top bands such as Coldplay and Kaiser Chiefs in its heyday.

Now gaffer Johnny Jones – who also ran the venue under its previous incarnation Blossoms – has formally revealed plans to change the way it operates.

The ground floor will be run as a bistro, with boardgames, dart boards and 'beer pong' tables, while a small stage will be stationed upstairs for live acoustic acts to perform.

As parts of the changes opening hours will be reduced.

Mr Jones has submitted a variation of premises licence application to Wolverhampton Council. It says: "We are proposing to amend and reduce our alcohol supply hours and opening hours.

"We are also proposing to amend and replace some existing licensing conditions that are no longer relevant to our venue.

"The ground floor will operate as a bistro serving street food, cocktails, craft beer, and have a selection of boardgames, dart boards and beer pong tables.

"The first floor will operate as an overflow area for the bistro with a small platform stage for acoustic live acts to perform at the front.

"Fixed booth seating which already exists and the addition of non-permanent moveable tables and chairs to utilise the space for private and corporate functions."

North Street Social opened earlier this year and currently hosts Jam Rock Fridays, featuring live performances and a house band.

It has replaced Blossoms, which closed down after running into trouble with council chiefs over alleged breaches of Covid regulations.