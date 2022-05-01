Pub toasts winning title

Regulars at a Codsall bar are celebrating after scooping a coveted prize. Love and Liquor has been named the Wolverhampton CAMRA South Staffordshire pub of the year. The premises in Church Road was converted from a shop and the hostelry only opened in December 2019 by friends Jonathan Allen and Nicky Hickman, with staff having to deal with two lock downs since then. Despite that, they have thrived and fought off stiff competition from over 60 pubs in the South Staffordshire area, with CAMRA inspectors rating venues on quality of beer; decor and furnishing; cleanliness and service; welcome and atmosphere; community focus and overall positive impression. Jonathan Allen said they were delighted to have been recognised so soon after they had opened.