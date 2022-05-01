Pub toasts winning title

He said: "The fact you have to score highly all round is satisfying, though obviously the quality of the beer is a big factor with CAMRA as it is scored.
"But we do try to involve the community and provide something for everyone from the range and quality of drinks we sell to live music, television sport upstairs and most of all a friendly welcome.
"Although the lock down was quite tough on the pub trade we did find that people got used to table service during it and being a small venue, we have basically maintained that and it seems to work well - we get a good mix of regulars and new customers coming in and they seem to enjoy what we provide."
Jonathan and Nicky received their prize from a representative of the South Staffs CAMRA branch in a ceremony on Sunday.