Animal charities benefitting from Kerry's creations

Kerry Bunn shows off some of the wares she has created

Kerry Bunn, who works at White Cross Vets in Wolverhampton, has been producing a range of dog walking bags, collars, bandanas and key rings, that are being sold in the practice.

Ms Bunn has been a client care coordinator at the Penn Road practice for the last three-and-a-half years, as well as being a keen crafter in her spare time and supporting the practice’s charity endeavours.

She then decided to begin producing a range of products that pet owners could buy, and her bags, collars, bandanas and keyrings, which cost between £2.50 and £9.50, are immediately proving popular.

In the first two months, sales of the products raised almost £100 for Wings & Paws Animal Rescue in Wolverhampton, a non-profit voluntary animal rescue, created to ensure neglected, stray, feral or unloved animal have the best chance of finding a home.

A different charity will now benefit every two months, with Raven’s Rescue UK being the current beneficiary.

The registered charity was founded to help pets that find themselves in need of rescue or have fallen on hard times.

Kerry said: "I love all types of crafting, whether it’s knitting, sewing, drawing or crocheting, and I began thinking about how else we could support the local pet rescue charities that we already work with.

"Making a range of dog collars, bandanas, key rings, and dog bags, that can hold balls, poo bags and treats, to sell was an obvious option.

"We’ve now decided to support a different charity every two months, so as many organisations as possible can benefit and we’re very pleased that the products are proving popular with clients and visitors at White Cross Vets."

The products are available to buy at White Cross Vets, 333A Penn Road, Wolverhampton.