Rare Black Country football programmes and memorabilia up for sale in online auction

By Nathan Rowe

An array of rare football programmes and memorabilia is up for sale in an online auction.

Auction lots

The auction will close on Sunday and is being held by Midland Sports Auctions, sports memorabilia specialists based in West Bromwich.

It includes more than 1,500 lots, of which nearly 500 relate to Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Walsall and local West Midlands based non-league teams.

Among the lots is a 1946 History of Wolves copy and a single sheet programme from a derby in the 1940s.

Items to be auctioned

Also featured is a single sheet programme for Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion from the 1942/43 season. The game was played during World War II for qualification to the Football League Cup, with an estimate for the programme starting at £25.

Matthew, who is half of the duo who set up Midland Sports Auctions, said: "Being avidly interested in sporting memorabilia then this is the perfect job for me, to be able to handle some rare and interesting items is just a pleasure and then helping find these a new home and adding to someone's collection gives great job satisfaction.

Items to be auctioned

"Our next auction is planned for the end of July."

One of the star items in the auction that is not from Wolves or West Brom is a match-worn 1982 Diego Maradona Barcelona shirt, with an estimate of between £6,000 and £8,000.

Another stand-out item featured is a hand signed framed pair of Floyd Mayweather shorts with an estimated value of £1,500.

Items to be auctioned

The auction is being held on midlandsportsauctions.co.uk and more information can be found by calling Tim Beddow on 0121 4217117.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

