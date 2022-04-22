Major redevelopment to transform former Wolverhampton youth club gets under way

Compton Youth Centre in Henwood Road, Wolverhampton. PIC: Church Growth Trust

Windmill Community Church is leading the way on the project at the former Compton Boys Club, on Henwood Road, Wolverhampton, to make a space to host various activities.

The church has taken on a long-term lease from Wolverhampton Council who were keen to find a community group to secure the vacant site for the community.

Terry Wilkes, senior leader at Windmill Community Church, said: “We are thrilled to announce that funding needed for the main renovations has now been secured or pledged.

"Over £300,000 has come in to pay for the new roof, windows, doors, new central heating system and electrics. An amazing amount of that has come from within the church congregation and supporters showing the strength of local support.

“Our thanks go to Biffa Award, FCC Communities Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Bernard Sunley Charitable Trust, Eveson Trust, Dorothy Stone Trust and others for their generous contributions. Without their support, this transformation project would not be happening.”

It plans to create a similar facility to one in Finchfield where a derelict chapel has been converted into a new church and community building serving a number of different groups.

Mark Taylor, deputy chief executive at Wolverhampton Council, added: “It’s fantastic to hear of the successful fundraising that has been carried out by Windmill Community Church and to see that work is underway to create a new meeting place for local people.

"This was a building that had stood empty since September 2019, until the church trustees approached us with plans for the transformation. After reviewing the proposals and consulting with the community, we agreed to a 99-year commercial lease for the property. This agreement has seen the church take on responsibility for the renovation and running of the building.

"The church is committed to providing a range of services and activities that will help residents. We’re really pleased when surplus council-owned buildings can be used in such an innovative and supportive way to add benefit to the local community."

Biffa Award is funding aspects of phase two such as new doors and windows, whilst FCC Communities Foundation is funding aspects of phase three such as the new central heating system and kitchen.

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award Grants Manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see the £48,690 Biffa Award grant support the refurbishment of the Windmill Community Church project. It is so important that we continue to invest in buildings which are at the heart of local communities, to allow them to provide a range of activities for all ages and to improve positive experiences.”

Penny Horne, spokesperson for FCC Communities Foundation, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Compton Youth & Community Centre - Fresh Vision project and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many people within Compton and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

"FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this one having a positive impact very soon."