Wolverhampton fundraiser Louis hoping for dry weather ahead of garage sale for charity

Louis Johnson, 15, is hoping for dry weather for his charity garage sale in aid of Birmingham Children's Hospital

Tombola games, a raffle, bric-a-brac, gift sets and toys are among the goodies which award-winning Louis Johnson, 15, and his family are hoping to to be snapped up by callers to their home on Good Friday and Saturday.

They are hosting the cash only sale at their home at 6, Longlake Avenue, in Tettenhall Wood, WV6 8EX Wolverhampton on Friday 10am to 4pm and on Saturday midday to 5pm.

The Smestow School pupil has health conditions including Pectus Excavatum, which involves his ribcage collapsing inwards, and he has recently been diagnosed with Scoliosis and is being treated at a number of hospitals.

His mother Teresa says: "We have got two gazebos on the drive. There's plenty of goodies and plenty of parking available. We'd love to see as many folks as possible.