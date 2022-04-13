Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton fundraiser Louis hoping for dry weather ahead of garage sale for charity

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonPublished:

A teenager with health issues is praying for dry weather for a fundraising garage sale in aid of young patients at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Louis Johnson, 15, is hoping for dry weather for his charity garage sale in aid of Birmingham Children's Hospital
Louis Johnson, 15, is hoping for dry weather for his charity garage sale in aid of Birmingham Children's Hospital

Tombola games, a raffle, bric-a-brac, gift sets and toys are among the goodies which award-winning Louis Johnson, 15, and his family are hoping to to be snapped up by callers to their home on Good Friday and Saturday.

They are hosting the cash only sale at their home at 6, Longlake Avenue, in Tettenhall Wood, WV6 8EX Wolverhampton on Friday 10am to 4pm and on Saturday midday to 5pm.

The Smestow School pupil has health conditions including Pectus Excavatum, which involves his ribcage collapsing inwards, and he has recently been diagnosed with Scoliosis and is being treated at a number of hospitals.

His mother Teresa says: "We have got two gazebos on the drive. There's plenty of goodies and plenty of parking available. We'd love to see as many folks as possible.

"Louis has so far raised about £15,000 for the hospital, which still keeps an eye on him, with various activities and this is the latest."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News