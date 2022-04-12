Pharmacy raises money for responders group after customer health scare

Pharmacist Carol Haycock along with Pharmacy Assistants Amy Grimley and Julie Rowen, who are pictured with Wendy Kilford and Neil Hawkins from the first responders group

The Whitehouse Pharmacy on Market Street were inspired to raise funds after the incident, which resulted in life-saving actions being taken and the defibrillator from the nearby Star public house being deployed to assist in the treatment.

Staff decided to raise money for the Penkridge & District Community First Responders and did so by selling hot chocolate at Penkridge's Victorian Fair.

The money was then added to by the pharmacy's owners, Harvey and Carol Northwood.

Neil Hawkins from the first responders group said: "Many thanks go to pharmacist Carol Haycock along with pharmacy assistants Amy Grimley and Julie Rowen.

"It is fabulous testament of their dedication to the local community that the pharmacy staff of Julie, Amy and Carol took the actions on the day and subsequently wanted to raise funds.