Brave little Wolves fan whose video went viral sets his heart on Disneyland visit

Archie Burton, 5, with mother Rebecca Allen, dad Ben Burton and brother Ashley Phillips, 11

Only five children in the world have a similar chromosome disorder to Archie Burton, and his parents have no idea how long he will live for. However, after his video went viral they are determined to raise enough money to see Mickey Mouse in Paris.

When Archie was born, his parents Ben and Rebecca were told he had brain damage and would never walk or communicate with anyone due to the chromosome defect.

However, five years later and the brave boy, who has had a host of operations, can say "Momma and Dadda" and uses visual communication tool Makaton to converse with his family.

The power of football. 💛



A brave boy called Archie meets his hero, Joao Moutinho.



🐺🎥 pic.twitter.com/Q4gfJc7rPt — Wolves (@Wolves) March 23, 2022

Though he only has the development of a two-year-old, that is still more than doctors predicted when he was diagnosed with the chromosome duplication disease.

Rebecca said: "We were told he would never be able to communicate with us but he keeps on proving everyone wrong.

"But we do not know anything about the future because this disease is just so rare. We cannot talk to anyone whose child has had the same disease because, of the five children who have it across the world, the problems are unique to each child."

She added: "We do not know how long he will live for, all we can do is keep trying to make memories for him and us."

Archie with brother Ashley

Massive Wolves fan Archie got to meet his real life heroes at Wanderers' home match against Leeds United. His reaction of unadulterated joy being in Molineux and saying "Thank you" in sign language to Portugese star Joao Moutinho sent a video viral on the internet.

Thousands of football fans across the country commented how Archie's bravery and Joao Moutinho's tenderness towards him had brought tears to their eyes.

Rebecca contacted Wolves Wishes and they organised for Archie and his brother Ashley to be mascots and his favourite player Joao Moutinho surprised him after the game with his match-worn shirt.

Laura said: "So many people said how happy the video made them feel and we have had some wonderful people get in touch offering to fundraise to get him to Disneyland."

Last year Disney came to UK for ill children who could not travel to Paris or America to the theme parks due to Covid regulations.

Laura said: "He loved seeing some of the characters in Hampshire but it made him want to go to Disneyland even more, it will be amazing if manage to go."