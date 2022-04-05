Abba tribute night held in Wolverhampton to thank supporters of online boutique

The Abba tribute night was held at The Grand Theatre. Photo: Sean O'Shaughnessy from Essay Photography

BB's Boutique was set up by Kirsty Bull, wife of Wolves legend Steve Bull, and Paula Bawa, wife of Promise Dreams charity trustee Suresh Bawa.

The fashion business was set up during the throes of the pandemic and has gone from strength to strength with the backing of around 2,800 women.

And now – as a "thank you" for their support – a special performance of tribute band 21st Century Abba was held at The Grand Theatre in the city.

Crowds of people turned out for the event, held on Saturday, which featured a series of hits from the Swedish band to mark the anniversary of the business.

Mrs Bawa said: "We set it up a year ago during Covid, we both worked from home and created a private group of Facebook called BB’s VIP GANG.

"People love to shop with us, we started with one small delivery, and one rail and its just grown and grown, we are now have 2,800 fabulous ladies who are members of our gang.

"We really wanted to mark the fact we had been going for one year, with a celebration with as many of our ladies as possible, and thought The Grand Theatre was the perfect venue to host the event – and what a party it was, it was just amazing!

"Many of the ladies who shop with us have become friends, and we now have a big supportive group many of them now each other well, and have also become friends."

The boutique originally started with the two businesswomen working from their Wolverhampton homes, but now they have a temporary office space at The Mount Hotel on Mount Road, and have plans to move to a permanent premises in July.