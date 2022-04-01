Pharmacy sends medical supplies to Ukraine

Boss Harpal Bhandal, then staff: Henna Akbar, Amar Sandhu, Valerie Hall, Sukhraj Gill, Kylie Bray, Sonia Purewal.

Brutons Pharmacy, on High Street in Moxley, has put together packages full of paracetamol and wound dressings along with much-needed toiletries.

It comes as peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv look set to resume in the hopes of finding and agreement as the invasion continues five weeks on.

Onkar Singh, a pharmacist, said: "We just ordered stock from our wholesalers, dressings, paracetamol and anything that can be used by a hospital or pharmacy over there because they're running short.

"Then we've got toiletries and sanitary pads that may be used by refugees. One of the girls from head office has already came and it's been taken over there. There was various organisations taking van loads so it was sent with one of those."

Mr Singh added: "We do operate a small food bank from our pharmacy in Moxley, so if there's any refugees that need bits like pasta and bread, if they let us known in advance we can get something to them each Thursday."