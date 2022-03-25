Wolverhampton Railway Station staff take gunge plunge for Ukraine

In the bath is revenue officer Callum Bennett, from Brownhills, with Dicky Dodd, manager Mel Bryett and Rav Chana

The station held a special fundraising event on Friday to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.

Members of staff and other volunteers took it in turns to sit in a bathtub full of green slime, with visitors to the station being invited to donate spare change or buy a raffle ticket with prizes including train tickets and shopping vouchers.

David Collyer enjoys a dunking from Lucy Hickman

Wolverhampton Community Radio presenter Dicky Dodd was on hand to entertain passengers at the event, which was supported by representatives from Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Midland Metro Alliance and Wolverhampton BID.

Dicky said he'd been asked to give a mention on his WCR breakfast show by station manager Mel Bryett and offered to do the entertainment to help out.

He said: "Part of what I love about my job is there's always an element that I can use my skills to help others and I probably won't meet these people in Ukraine, but it's great to join the team here and help create a difference.

"When you see a crisis like we see in Ukraine, we see the best of humanity and people coming together to do their bits to help and I think this event helps to show the kindness of people."

Dicky Dodd and Mel Bryett gets their hands slimy for the fundraiser

Mel Bryett said: "The whole team at the station have been touched by the events in Ukraine and wanted to do something to show our support and raise money.