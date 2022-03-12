Notification Settings

Wolverhampton MP Pat McFadden reselected to stand in next election

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Labour's Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden has been reselected as the parliamentary candidate for the next election.

Pat McFadden has been the MP for Wolverhampton South East since 2005
In a social media post, he said he was 'honoured' to have been reselected by all branches of Wolverhampton South East Constituency Labour Party, as well as unions and other affiliated organisations.

Mr McFadden, who also serves as shadow chief secretary to the treasury, has been the MP for Wolverhampton South East since 2005.

He wrote on Facebook: "I am honoured to have been reselected as the parliamentary candidate for the next election by all branches of Wolverhampton South East Constituency Labour Party, as well as unions and other affiliated organisations.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in the reselection process."

