World Social Work Day is being marked in Wolverhampton

World Social Work Day

This year World Social Work Day theme is Co-building a New Eco-Social World, Leaving No One Behind.

Wolverhampton Council the council is promoting events throughout the week to celebrate social work and highlight good practice.

A panel of of social workers and students will reflect on their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges and opportunities it has brought for practice and the profession.

The university will also be sharing research about how services have responded during Covid, specifically around domestic abuse.

Emma Bennett, the council’s executive director of families, said: "World Social Work Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work social workers do day in, day out, for our city’s adults, children and young people.

"We have arranged a series of activities throughout the week, enabling social workers to collaborate with one another, learn and to share good practice across Children’s and Adult’s Services."