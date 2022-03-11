Lower Penn bar and grill raising cash for Ukraine and Smile for Joel

Chef Suria Sapkota

Canalside, Castlecroft Road, revealed new Wolverhampton based cocktails Wightwick Wallbanger, Castlecroft Collins, Wolverhampton Woo Woo, Comptonpolitan, Monmore Green Mule and Tettenhall Iced Tea.

Owner Ravi Chopra will also change menu items for Mother's Day, Sunday, March 27, including chicken tikka ma-sala, nan breads and poppa-mums

Mr Chopra is giving ten per cent of each dish sold to either Smile For Joel and the Red Cross Emergency Ukraine appeal.

Owner Ravi Chopra said: "As this is our first Mother’s Day where we can really make a splash, we wanted to do something special, so we are honouring not only all the wonderful mums who we know and love, through some unique dishes but also our great city with some brilliant cocktails.

"And we want to support some charities doing important work too, Suzy Evans, founder of Smile For Joel, is an amazing mum who has done so much to help others, while the Red Cross is supporting mums fearing for their lives."

Ravi bought the former social club just a week before the first lockdown in 2020 and has invested in a major refurbishment to bring in new custom as the Canalside Bar and Grill in Castlecroft Road, Lower Penn.

Smile For Joel trustee Steve Saul said: "We’re very grateful for Ravi’s support on this very special day. We wish him all the best with his Mother’s Day treats and cocktails and all the luck in the world for the future after such a challenging start.”