Tamikha, aged 14, has been missing since Friday

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal to help find Tamikha, who has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

She was last seen on Friday.

Tamikha is 5ft 2ins tall, and has links to Birmingham and Coventry.

Police say they have been searching for her ever since she was reported missing, and need to make sure she is safe and well.