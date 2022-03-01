Opening month set for Wolverhampton's Metro extension as project nears completion

An artist’s impression of what Metro services will look like when in operation

The final stages of construction are expected to get under way in Railway Plaza and Pipers Row this month.

The Midland Metro Alliance (MMA), working on behalf of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), will carry out the remaining elements of construction including connecting track laid last year in Railway Plaza to rail laid for the scheme in Pipers Row back in 2019.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said he was delighted to learn that the final pieces of track will soon be in place and that services will be running this summer.

“Connecting the Metro to the very front door of our railway station will deliver the best connectivity between all modes of transport," he said.

"The Metro extension works is the last major cog in delivering a gateway to our city that will be the envy of towns and cities up and down the country.

"It is a big part of how we are re-imagining and reinventing our city centre to help boost the local economy, create jobs and make the most of our canalside areas, where we have major housing plans.”

The Metro extension is part of Wolverhampton Council’s and Transport for West Midlands’ plans to create a seamless transport interchange in the city centre.

West Midlands Metro will serve two new tram stops; one at the city’s bus station on Pipers Row and one at Wolverhampton rail station, allowing people to easily change between other modes of transport.

Metro services are expected to call at new stops in July following a brief period of testing and commissioning in late spring.

Activity is expected to get under way from March when the site boundary is increased on Railway Drive as track laying, paving and finishing works commence.

During this time a clearly marked walkway will be in place to allow easy access in and out of the station building.

Paul Brown, project director at the Midland Metro Alliance, said: “Our return to the city signals a really important step in the project.

"We do appreciate that our works can cause disruption and we will continue to work closely with the Wolverhampton Council, Transport for West Midlands and railway organisations to minimise impact wherever possible.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, added: “The Wolverhampton Interchange project is already making a real difference for travellers in the city.

"We have already welcomed back thousands of passengers to the railway and we look forward to this next milestone in the project.