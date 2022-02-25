Notification Settings

Developers working to help promote tournament

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A housing developer has thrown its support behind a special football tournament helping a club charity.

McCarthy Stone has thrown its support behind the walking football tournament, which will raise funds for the Wolves Foundation

McCarthy Stone, the developer behind the Thorneycroft Retirement Living Plus development in Tettenhall, has partnered with the Wolverhampton Wanderer’s 50+ Walking Football Club to host the tournament, which will see the club’s teams go head-to-head in support of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation.

Members of the club’s over 50s and over 58s teams will take to the pitch from 10am on Saturday, February 26 at the Wolves Foundation Indoor Arena to participate in the tournament, supported by McCarthy Stone.

As part of its support, McCarthy Stone has not only become the walking football team’s first ever shirt sponsor, but they have also donated £1,000 to the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation, which works to encourage healthier and more active people, lifelong learning and skills and the development of safe, strong and active communities.

Cheryl Bissett, Divisional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy Stone, said: "Here at McCarthy Stone, we appreciate our responsibilities go further than building high-quality retirement apartments - we also seek to help improve and further unite the local communities that we build developments in.

"Walking Football is a fantastic way for the over 50’s to stay fit and active, so we are delighted to be lending our support to the team, and of course, the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation.

"We encourage everyone to come along and cheer on their favourite team."

To find out more about the programme and how to take part, go to wolves.co.uk/foundation/programmes-projects/sports-participation/50plus-walking-football/

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

