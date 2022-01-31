Get set for two Wolverhampton half-marathon events this year

A previous half marathon in Wolverhampton

The Wolverhampton City Half Marathon is set to return to its traditional September date this year, with 21km and 10km races taking place on Sunday, September 4.

In addition, Aldersley Leisure Village will host 21km, 10km and 5km running trials on Sunday, April 10, along with 21km and 10km walks.

Entries for the April and September events are due to open very shortly at stuweb.co.uk

Anyone who has previously registered for the Wolverhampton City Half Marathon, which has been postponed over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will have their previous entry honoured, and are also invited to take part in one of the April trials as well.

Councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment, said: "We are delighted to be working with StuWeb Timing to offer two half marathon events this year.

"The annual Wolverhampton City Half Marathon will return to its traditional date of the first Sunday in September, after being postponed for a couple of years because of the ongoing Covid 19 situation.

"A new route is being developed which will see runners start and finish in West Park and use closed roads along a route that take in parts of the Ring Road and the city centre, as well as the north west of the city.

"Before that, we are pleased to be able to offer a second event at Aldersley Leisure Village in April, with half-marathon and 10km and 5km distances which will act as a trial for people who want to tackle the Wolverhampton City Half Marathon in September, as well as long and short walking challenges.