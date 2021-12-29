£1 billion of funding given to Wolverhampton in last two years, says MP

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West

Stuart Anderson said the major cash boost proved that ministers were committed to "levelling up" in the city.

The Wolverhampton South West MP said the figure included £15 million to regenerate local commercial areas, £20m for the new learning quarter, £50m in emergency Covid funding and £70m in coronavirus grants to businesses and the self-employed.

The city was also handed £8m to assist vulnerable households, and benefitted from £2.5m via the Culture Recovery Fund for venues such as the Grand Theatre.

It comes after Mr Anderson published his annual report, which shows he has responded to over 16,000 inquiries since January and resolved 7,000 cases.

He also asked more than 400 written or oral questions in Parliament.

Mr Anderson said: "I am delighted that our city has secured more than £1 billion in funding for a range of areas since 2019.

"Levelling up means ensuring people’s opportunities are not constrained by where they live, and I know that this funding will help transform our city’s prospect as we build back better.

"I will continue working with our key partners to campaign for even more."

He added: "This has been another incredibly busy year. My team and I have responded to thousands of unique enquiries from constituents on a range of issues.

"I remain heavily focused on the local response to Covid-19 and on securing our city’s recovery from the pandemic.