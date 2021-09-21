Man badly burnt as Wolverhampton van fire spreads to house

A man has been taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a house.

The house and van had been severely damaged by the fire in Pencombe Drive, in Wolverhampton. Photo: Snapper SK
The blaze broke out at around 6pm on Monday in Pencombe Drive, in the Goldthorn Park area of Wolverhampton, severely damaging the home and destroying a van parked on the driveway.

Paramedics treated a man for burns at the scene, before rushing him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed that gas had been isolated in the area affecting properties nearby.

The destroyed van. Photo: Snapper SK

Dramatic photos from the scene last night show the front of the property and the van severely damaged.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of fire on Pencombe Drive at 6.15pm on Monday. One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene.

Fire crews were called at around 6pm. Photo: Snapper SK

"On arrival we discovered a van and house ablaze. We treated one patient, a man, for burn injuries before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further treatment."

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Pencombe Drive, in Wolverhampton. Photo: Snapper SK

West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.

More information to follow.

