Traffic delayed after tram hits car at busy Wolverhampton junction

A tram has collided with a car at a busy city junction and caused delays.

The tram was damaged in the crash. Photo: Steve Kendrick
Ambulances attended the Bilston Street island in central Wolverhampton and traffic is heavily delayed after the crash, which happened at about 6.30am. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, and traffic was diverted via the A41.

Further tram services between The Royal and Wolverhampton St George's were suspended. West Midlands Metro said: "Due to road traffic accident, trams are unable to run between The Royal and Wolverhampton St George's.

"Trams are still running with delays between The Royal and Bull St. Travel to Royals for trams to Bull Street."

West Midlands Police also attended, with officers speaking to Metro staff and helping to manage traffic.

More to follow.

