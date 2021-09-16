Traffic delayed after tram hits car at busy Wolverhampton junction

The tram was damaged in the crash. Photo: Steve Kendrick

Ambulances attended the Bilston Street island in central Wolverhampton and traffic is heavily delayed after the crash, which happened at about 6.30am. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, and traffic was diverted via the A41.

Further tram services between The Royal and Wolverhampton St George's were suspended. West Midlands Metro said: "Due to road traffic accident, trams are unable to run between The Royal and Wolverhampton St George's.

"Trams are still running with delays between The Royal and Bull St. Travel to Royals for trams to Bull Street."

⚠️ #WMMUpdate - 09:02 - Trams are still running with delays between The Royal and Bull St. Travel to Royals for trams to Bull Street. See map in previous tweet for walking route between Wolverhampton and Royals. pic.twitter.com/74wTGUk4PS — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) September 16, 2021

West Midlands Police also attended, with officers speaking to Metro staff and helping to manage traffic.