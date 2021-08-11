Air ambulance lands in Wolverhampton park as man injured in nearby home

By Dayna FarringtonWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

An air ambulance was called as a man was seriously injured at a house in Wolverhampton.

Stock photo of a Midlands Air Ambulance
Stock photo of a Midlands Air Ambulance

The helicopter landed in Windsor Park after emergency services were called to a home in Pinfold Lane at around 8.50am on Wednesday.

Armed police were also reportedly sent to the scene but West Midlands Police is yet to comment on the incident.

Paramedics treated a man at the house before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8:47am on Wednesday to a patient at a private address on Pinfold Lane, Wolverhampton.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

"On arrival, we found one patient, a man. He was treated at the scene and was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Penn
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News