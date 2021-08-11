Air ambulance lands in Wolverhampton park as man injured in nearby home

Stock photo of a Midlands Air Ambulance

The helicopter landed in Windsor Park after emergency services were called to a home in Pinfold Lane at around 8.50am on Wednesday.

Armed police were also reportedly sent to the scene but West Midlands Police is yet to comment on the incident.

Paramedics treated a man at the house before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8:47am on Wednesday to a patient at a private address on Pinfold Lane, Wolverhampton.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.