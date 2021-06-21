Thousands raised after death of e-scooter crash victim as girlfriend remains in hospital

Shakur Pinnock with his girlfriend Chante Hoosang

Shakur Pinnock, aged 20, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Friday, six days after being left with critical injuries following the crash in Wolverhampton.

His girlfriend Chante Hoosang, who was a passenger on the scooter at the time, was also seriously injured in the collision on Prestwood Road.

Several fundraisers have now been set up to support Shakur's family and 19-year-old Chante, who remains in hospital.

Emma Murphy, Chante's aunt, set up a JustGiving page which had received more than £3,000 by Monday morning from 130 donors - including one of the nurses looking after Chante at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Before Shakur's death, Chante had been allowed to move next to his bed in the hospital to hold the hand of her soulmate as he received life support.

Ms Murphy's fundraising page says the money raised will go towards supporting Shakur's mother Celine Fraser-Pinnock, with anything leftover being put towards Chante's rehabilitation.

The JustGiving page says: "We would like to help support Shakur Pinnock's family. His mum Celine Fraser-Pinnock, fought so hard to give him time to heal and after a Facebook post from Amanda Estridge went viral the whole world prayed together. No mother should EVER have to lay a child to rest, let alone worry about the costs. If anyone would like to help in any way, please consider donating whatever you can afford.

"Chante Hoosang, Shak's soulmate/girlfriend was also seriously injured in the crash, she has a long road to recovery ahead and she is really hoping that her iPhone (which was badly damaged in the crash) can be repaired/replaced, as this contains so many precious memories of her and Shak's years together.

"If there are any remaining funds, they will be used to help Chante with her rehabilitation. We would like to thank everybody for all their well wishes and prayers, thank you for reading this, your help is very much appreciated."

Following her son's death, Mrs Fraser-Pinnock paid tribute to her "fun-loving, jovial and peaceful" son, saying: "I haven't got a word to describe how I'm feeling at the moment as I'm still going through all the emotions."

Meanwhile the police investigation into the crash continues, with officers appealing for more witnesses to come forward and urging members of the public not to speculate on how the crash happened.

West Midlands Police confirmed he was riding a private e-scooter, and not one available to hire in the region.

The collision involved a VW Golf and happened at around 3.25pm on June 12. The driver of the Golf was unharmed and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Shakur suffered numerous injuries including a bleed on the brain, bleeding on his spleen and punctured lungs.