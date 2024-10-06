Claimants against estate of Willenhall man urged to come forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rowland Tildesley & Harris Solicitors have put out the message to ask for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Ram Kishan, who died in June this year, to get in contact with them by December 3.

The firm said anyone with a claim or interest in Mr Ram's estate should send written particulars to the firms offices on Rose Hill in Willenhall.

After December 3, it said the estate would be distributed among parties putting in claims and interests.