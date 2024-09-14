Super runner from Willenhall ready for one of his toughest challenges yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 34-year-old self styled 'Wandering Warrior' has already smashed his unofficial world record for half marathons set between 2022-23 which was 180 – in 2024 he has already completed 186.

Since he set the world record according to website recordholdersrepublic and officialrecordbreakers he has turned his attention to running ultra marathons, despite going under the knife for a hernia operation at Walsall Manor Hospital.

After events in Manchester, Chester and Wales, on Saturday he will take part in a GB Ultra event, Yr Wyddfa in Snowdonia National Park, one of the toughest in the calendar.