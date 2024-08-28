Police appeal for missing 14-year-old from Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are asking for help in locating the whereabouts of missing Sophie, 14, who has gone missing from Willenhall.

Sophie was last seen on Wednesday and was last wearing a blue Nike Jacket, green top, black trousers and white cream Crocs.

Anyone who has seen Sophia is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log number 4538-270824.

