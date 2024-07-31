Fire service issues major update following huge Willenhall blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 11.47pm on Monday, sixty West Midlands Fire fighters were scrambled to the scene where a huge fire had broken out at a number of mixed-use units in a large building on Owen Road in Willenhall.

The scene of the fire

The fire service said 13 fire engines attended to try and dampen down the fire using several main water jets, as well as deploying a drone and a hydraulic aerial platform. They were all still there at 7.45am the next day.

The fire in Willenhall effected a number of businesses. Dawid Makowski with what's left of his car business.

Jonathan Evans, Director at JTB Pressings Ltd suffered damage to the family business

West Midlands Police and ambulance services and utility companies also attended the scene.

An update issued by the fire service said the damage was so bad that they could not carry out a proper examination.

A spokesperson said: "The building was so badly damaged that our investigators were unable to safely carry out their usual thorough examinations. As a result, the cause is unknown."