Watch: Dramatic footage of fire in Willenhall attended by 60 West Midlands firefighters

The blaze broke out in a number of mixed-use units in a large building and was reported to West Midlands Fire Service at 11.47pm last night (Monday, July 29).

WMFS first sent six engines to the scene where 13 crews - 60 firefighters in all - tackled the blaze overnight.

West Midlands Police and Ambulance services and utility companies also attended the scene.

There was just one fire crew remaining at the acne as of 7.45am this morning.

We have contacted police and ambulance crews for their updates.