Ambulance rushes to scene of two-car crash in Willenhall

It happened at the junction of Stroud Avenue and Granbourne Road at 9.30am today.

People reported seeing an ambulance and police car at the scene.

Two women, who were each driving one of the vehicles, 'did not wish' to have medical assistance and were discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Stroud Avenue and Granbourne Road in Willenhall just before 9.30am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"The drivers, both women, did not wish to have medical assistance and so were discharged at the scene."

Express & Star has approached West Midlands Police for comment.