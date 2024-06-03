Willenhall Carnival: Everything you need to know amid countdown for town's biggest day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is full steam ahead as preparations get underway for the 'biggest day' in the town's calendar.

A packed programme of fun and games will be taking place from 11am till 5pm on June 8 at Willenhall Memorial Park, Pinson Road.

Attendees can expect free entry and even some free attractions, such as a stunt show by Jez Avery, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, bouncy castles and inflatables.

Mother and daughter nine-year-old Eloise (left) and Rayanne Douglas, the carnival queen and princess, with Lewis Harper, 11, Rosie Greenhouse, 9, and Caitlin Harper, 12 at the bandstand, Willenhall park

There will also be local community group demonstrations, live music, funfair rides, stalls, a car boot sale, food stalls and face-painting.

When did Willenhall Carnival first begin?

The annual extravaganza, which was established around the 1920s, will be officially opened by Deputy Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Louise Harrison. It will also be attended by this year's carnival royal family – Queen Rayanne Douglas, 36, and Princess Eloise Douglas, 9, Lewis Harper, 11, Rosie Greenhouse, 9, and Caitlin Harper, 12.

Each of them applied for Willenhall carnival's royalty event held in September last year and were then selected by a panel of judges, who asked each of them certain questions. The applicants that scored the highest were then selected for the royal positions.

Wayne Palmer, carnivals chair and events organiser said: "We are hoping for a sunny day to allow the community to come together for this annual yearly event. We are offering free entry along with some free attractions, over 120 trade and community stalls, car boot area, band truck, an arena packed with local groups including our main act Jez Avery Stunts Show. We also have a number of food vendors and Danters Fun Fair to keep everyone entertained.

"This is a great family event not to be missed, so come along and join in the fun."