'I've been very lucky in my life,' says Pelsall war veteran who celebrates his 100th birthday in style

Royal Navy veteran Sim Mayou known as 'Mr Pelsall' celebrates his 100th birthday

Also known as 'Mr Pelsall' due to his civic pride for the place where he has lived all his life, he survived the Second World War, served as a Walsall councillor and is a retired businessman. And he as been celebrating his milestone birthday in style.

The former Liberal Democrat councillor was born in Pelsall on August 31, 1924 was treated to a big party at Fishley Golf Club by his family to mark his special day.

A tireless campaigner for all things Pelsall, Sim, also known as Simeon, built up a family hardware business which is now run by his son Geoff.

Simeon Mayou with his son Geoff Mayou

He grew up in the Wood Lane area of the village and his father Bertie Mayou was a miner.

Sim Mayou appeared in the Express & Star many times

"We were very poor. Fortunately my father was miner because work was very scare in the years before the war.

Sim Mayou at an event for Royal Navy veterans which was covered by the Express & Star

"It was hand to mouth all the time. In the family you had to pick out the clothes which were under the table. I went to school many times wearing two left shoes.

"My father was miner at number three pit at Wyrley. My mother was a good domestic as she was in service as a young girl."

In 2016, an emotional Sim Mayou at Pelsall Remembrance Service

In the war he served as a radar operator with the Royal Navy Patrol Service from 1942 to 1946. During that time his ship, the HMS Fusilier, and convoy escort vessels, served on the North Atlantic Sea.

Many officers and sailors were lost in the area known as Davey Jones locker, where enemy German U boats used to attack convoys.

A young Sim Mayou(middle)with his Royal Navy pals in the mid 1940s

Flying Fish wings are a keespake from his ship days on the HMS Fusilier in the 1940s where the fish landed on the boat

"When I finished with the navy I had £53 gratuity at that time that was a lot of money. It was taken up with fixtures and fittings. I did almost six years in service.

"It was difficult to get me to school and when I left I wanted to join the navy, but my parents wouldn't sign the papers at first. I think it was looked down upon at the time.

Sim Mayou visiting war memorials

"My career was very exciting. Many unbelievable things happened."

In 2012, Sim Mayou with former Walsall mayor Dennis Anson and Cadets from Walsall Detachment A Company

After the war he founded his own business and organised or took part in numerous commemoration events, including support for military veteran clubs, trips to war cemeteries in France and was a key member of the borough's Normandy Veterans' Association.

Sim and Catherine Mayou on their wedding day in 1951 at St Mark's Church in Lanesfield near Bilston

"I was very lucky. You have to be willing to look after where you live. I've not travelled anywhere as pretty as Pelsall. It has many things going for it. We have a lot of wildlife. We have lots of trees and those were planted in memory of Queen Victoria," he added.

In 2008, Sim Mayou campaigned with Katie Cresswell to save the old wooden bus shelters near Pelsall Common

A Liberal Democrat he also served as Pelsall's ward representative which saw him successfully campaign to save its wooden bus shelters, Saturday library opening, for traffic calming measures in Station Road among other projects.

In 2015, Sim Mayou with Robert Vercesi and John Garfitt campaigning to get the 1866 York Bridge renovated and widened

But he said more recent changes in the area has included a growing population, but that some residents appeared to be less community-spirited resulting in some village groups such as Pelsall Civic Society dwindling in membership.

In 2022, Sim Mayou lays a flower at the memorial stone on the 150th anniversary of the Pelsall Mine disaster which took place on November 14, 1872

Read more of our stories about the past in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest on our nostalgia pages. You can see them on this link: Express & Star Nostalgia