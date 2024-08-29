Thirty firefighters battle blaze on eighth floor of high rise building in Brownhills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to a 16-storey building in Lindon Drive just after 1.30pm.

Fire engines were sent from Aldridge, Bloxwich, Walsall, Willenhall, Bilston, Sutton Coldfield and Perry Barr stations, crewed by 30 firefighters.

The West Midlands Fire Service said the fire originated on the eighth floor of the building.

West Midlands Police officers have also attended.

A statement said: "Two main jets are in use as we work to extinguish the fire. Cordons have been put in place.

"This is a live incident."

More to follow.