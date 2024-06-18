Police appeal for missing 26-year-old woman from Brownhills

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have asked for help in locating the whereabouts of Eden, 26, who has gone missing from her home in Brownhills overnight.

Eden, who is described as having bright pink hair, was last seen leaving her house on a doorbell camera and was wearing a black hoodie and headphones.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Eden, 26, who's gone missing from home in Brownhills overnight?

Eden may be in Pelsall, Bloxwich or Brownhills

"Eden has bright pink hair and was wearing a black hoodie & headphones (pictured on doorbell cam)."

The 26-year-old is also known to have connections in Bloxwich, Pelsall and Brownhills.

West Midlands Police added: "She may be in Bloxwich, Pelsall or Brownhills.

"Call 999, quoting log 5281 of 17 June."