MP quizzes minister over winter fuel payments

Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, asked Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall to give a figure on the estimated number of pensioners in poverty who would not be entitled to the winter fuel payments this coming winter.

This year the winter fuel payment will be given only to the one million pensioners in receipt of pension credit, a benefit given to the very poorest of pensioners. This means that 10 million pensioners who previously received the payments will no longer be eligible.

Mrs Morton told the Commons: "I remain deeply concerned about the pensioners in my constituency who will not be entitled to the winter fuel payment this winter – we are now into October.

"Given that we now know that just 14 per cent% of pensioners in absolute poverty receive pension credit, how can the Minister justify her Government’s claim that they are focusing support on those in the greatest need?"

Miss Kendall said the reason that so many of Britain's poorest pensioners would miss out was that the previous Conservative government, of which Mrs Morton was part,had failed to increase the number of people claiming pension credit.

She added: "We have launched the biggest ever programme to increase uptake of pension credit.

"For the first time, we will be writing to all pensioners on housing benefit, and I urge the right honourable lady to work with her local council and others to make sure that the poorest in her constituency get the money they are entitled to."