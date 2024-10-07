Buses divert in Brownhills due to 'emergency incident'
Bus services have diverted in Brownhills due to an "emergency incident".
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Express West Midlands warned passengers of the incident on Chase Road just before 2.20pm on Monday.
It said service number 8 – which runs between Walsall and Lichfield – had been disrupted.
Writing to X, formerly Twitter, the regional bus company said the service to Lichfield will divert via Hanney Hay Road and Watling Street.
The AA has reported slow moving traffic on Chase Road at its junction with Lichfield Road.
More updates to follow.