Buses divert in Brownhills due to 'emergency incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Express West Midlands warned passengers of the incident on Chase Road just before 2.20pm on Monday.

It said service number 8 – which runs between Walsall and Lichfield – had been disrupted.

The 'emergency incident' was reported on Chase Road, Brownhills. Photo: Google

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, the regional bus company said the service to Lichfield will divert via Hanney Hay Road and Watling Street.

The AA has reported slow moving traffic on Chase Road at its junction with Lichfield Road.

More updates to follow.