The two attacks on Lee Marklew in Brownhills came two months apart, and several months after the culprit had racially abused a bouncer attempting to keep him out of another pub he had also been banned from.

Dishon Roberts, who is 24, made the lives of pub landlord Mr Marklew and bouncer Tokunbo Adejuigbe an "abject misery", Wolverhampton Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Roberts, of Brownhills High Street, admitted racially abusing Mr Adejuigbe on December 30 last year, after the defendant left The Registry in Leicester Street, Walsall at about 4am.

Roberts attempted to get back into the pub a short while later but was told by Mr Adejuigbe's colleague that it was closing for the night and he would have to leave, prosecutor Lauren Allman told the court on Friday.

He refused to leave and grabbed the man's high-vis vest, pulling him away from the venue. Mr Adejuigbe rushed to his colleague's aid, recognising Roberts as someone who had previously been barred.

"He rushed over to separate them. At this point the defendant started to racially abuse him," Miss Allman said.

He told Mr Adejuigbe to "go back to your country, you f***ing black, go back to Africa", the court heard.

He continued: "I'm going to knock you out, I will kill you, I'm going to stab you."