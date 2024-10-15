Fire-hit Brownhills homes which are magnet for anti-social behaviour set to be demolished

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Number 2 and 4 in Severn Road, Brownhills, were badly damaged after a fire in June 2023.

The blaze caused by a fire lighter ripped through the pair of semi-detached buildings, both of them managed by housing association, Whg.

Two fire-hit homes in Brownhills are set to be demolished. Photo: Whg

Walsall Council gave permission to flatten the two eyesore buildings, which had become a target of vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

Before the works take place, a demolition management plan must be put in place to protect the residents of neighbouring properties and nearby amenities from disruption.

A Whg spokesperson said: “Following an extensive fire to No.2, the decision has been taken to knock the pair of semi-detached buildings down as a matter of urgency, to reduce the risk of further vandalism and to remove the dwellings as both an eyesore and magnet for anti-social behaviour.”

Paul Baker, director of assets, added: “The fire happened back in June 2023 and was caused by a fire lighter. We plan on regenerating the area and rebuilding more new homes on the site in the future.”