Burst water main leaves Bloxwich homes with limited supply

The burst main happened on Stafford Road in Bloxwich around 2.50pm on Sunday afternoon and has affected water supply around the area.

South Staffs Water have reported that a team is working on the site to repair the burst main as soon as possible and has offered apologies for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "We are aware of a burst water main on Stafford Road, Bloxwich, which may be affecting water supply to several properties in the WS3 3 area.

"Our team are on-site working to complete the repair as quickly as possible while minimizing disruption.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time."