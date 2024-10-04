Why this year's firework events in Walsall will not have a bonfire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual celebrations, held at Walsall Arboretum and King George V Playing Fields in Bloxwich in November, have been a steadfast tradition for families across the borough.

The council has decided not to put on a bonfire at either event in a bid to tackle air pollution and due the increased cost of untreated pallets needed for the fire.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Bonfire events need to use pallets that have not been treated with chemicals to ensure they do not pollute our beautiful parks and water courses. These are becoming more and more costly to purchase, just to burn.

“Up to 2,300 people die early due to long-term exposure to air pollution every year in the West Midlands. Clean air is essential to our health and wellbeing, as well as the environment.

"Along with Sandwell and Dudley, Walsall Council made the decision not to hold bonfires at their events this year.”

Instead, a flame show choreographed to music will be at both events, as well as food stalls and funfair.

Walsall Arboretum fireworks has long had a bonfire too

The celebrations will take place at Walsall Arboretum on November 2, and at King George V Playing Fields in Bloxwich on November 5. Gates open at 5pm with the flame show at 6.40pm and firework show at 7pm.

Tickets cost £8.50 for adults and children, family tickets cost £24 and tickets for children under three-years-old are £1. Prices have remained largely the same compared to the 2023 events, except for the children’s ticket which was previously £6.50.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing said: “Our fireworks events are a wonderful way to bring our community together for a fun evening out in our green spaces. We are looking forward to another fantastic turnout.

“The event at the Arboretum will also mark the end of a special year celebrating the 150th anniversary of the park, which has seen thousands of people come together to mark this special year.”