Royal British Legion proposes disposal of site closed down earlier this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bloxwich's Royal British Legion, on Broad Lane Gardens, Walsall, has given notice of its intentions to dispose of land and the Broad Lane site 'by way of lease surrender'.

The announcement comes after the legion closed the doors of the Broad Lane location earlier this year, with the trust now inviting representations concerning the proposed disposal.

The disposal announcement read: "The Royal British Legion gives notice that it proposes to dispose of land at Land at Broad Lane Gardens, Bloxwich, Staffordshire, WS3 2LA held by it as trustee.

"It is proposed that the disposal will be by way of a lease surrender. The Royal British Legion invites representations concerning the proposed disposal."

The Bloxwich-based Royal British Legion group had previously helped to host the D-Day 80th anniversary event at All Saints Church in Bloxwich, in June, with dozens of of people visiting the Bloxwich Cenotaph to pay their respects for those who gave their lives.

The Royal British Legion is proposing the disposal of land

The group is now calling on anyone with concerns following the lease surrender to send them in writing to The Royal British Legion head office.

The group continued: "Representations about this proposal should be sent in writing to: Samantha Edmunds, The Royal British Legion, 199 Borough High St, London, SE1 1AA.

"The Royal British Legion will consider representations received within one month of the date of this Notice."