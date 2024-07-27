Investigation launched after Bloxwich fire believed to have been started deliberately leaves family homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to Green Rock Lane just after 3.15pm on Friday where extensive damage was caused to the property and further damage to two adjoining properties.

Green Rock Lane. Picture: Google

The occupants, including young children, managed to get out uninjured.

It's believed the fire was started deliberately.

West Midlands Police are carrying out investigations with West Midlands Fire Service and will be reviewing CCTV as they seek to establish who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 3114 of 26/7/24.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.