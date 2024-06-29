'Here's what happened when a crime fighting bee visited our school in Bloxwich'

“The bee is a nice symbol and represents that violence isn’t good” – these are the words of a primary school pupil as the iconic Manchester Anti-Violence Bee Monument visited her school.

The Manchester Bee Monument visited Busill Jones Primary School in Bloxwich on June 20, with children given the opportunity to get up close to the monument and talk about knife crime and the consequences of carrying a knife.

The symbolic monument is currently touring Walsall borough schools as part of an anti-violence campaign.

Made from thousands of weapons, including knives and guns collected from the streets of Manchester, the monument, mounted on a triple-axle trailer, was originally situated in the city but is now touring the UK to offer anti-violence education.

One pupil said: “The bee is a nice symbol and represents that violence isn’t good.”