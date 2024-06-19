Man arrested and firearms recovered after police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Walsall Police executed an arrest warrant at a house on Valley Road in Bloxwich on Tuesday morning at around 7.30am and recovered a shotgun and an imitation firearm from the house.

The force also arrested Kyle Simmonds at the house, with the 21-year-old being charged with possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without a licence.

He was taken into police custody and was due to be seen at Wolverhampton Magistrates on Wednesday, although there are no details at time of press on what has happened yet in court.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We've removed two illegal firearms from our streets after executing an arrest warrant in Walsall on Tuesday morning.

"Officers recovered a shotgun and an imitation firearm from the property in Bloxwich and arrested a 21-year-old man at just after 7.30am.

"Kyle Simmonds has been charged with possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without a licence.

"He's been held in police cells overnight and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today."