Walsall Council accused of being ‘too lenient’ over planning enforcement case

In 2022, plans for a replacement five-bedroom dwelling on Brookhouse Road, Walsall, were approved on the condition that a 45-degree line of sight from neighbouring windows would be preserved.

However, the drawings submitted with the application indicating the 45-degree line of sight were later found to be inaccurate. With construction now complete, the neighbouring property’s views are partially obstructed, sparking frustration.

The council has apologised to one neighbour, Sarbjit Bilkhu, for what it described as an ‘oversight’. The council served a Breach of Condition Notice on the owner but it was later withdrawn because of the applicant’s inaccurate plans.

Now, an enforcement case has been opened against the owner, but Sarbjit is running out of patience. The father-of-three said the situation has gone ‘back and forth’ for so long that the work has since been completed.

He said: “The council is being too lenient, the development is illegal. We are trusting the council to take robust action and knock it down.

“All evidence points to the conclusion that they have no planning permission and yet they are living in the house happily ever after. The scaffolding is still on because they know the clouds are hanging over them.”

A council spokesperson said: “Our legal team has contacted the owner of No. 8. The resident will be updated once the case has been reviewed, taking into consideration any response received from the owner.”