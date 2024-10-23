‘Weapons raids, stabbings and shootings’: Reality for Walsall’s youth laid bare at council meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the last fortnight, Kaytlyn Evans claims she witnessed a weapons raid near her home, learned of a ‘drive-by’ shooting near her brother’s school and this week, heard about an alleged stabbing opposite the college she wants to attend.

Kaytlyn also bravely opened up about a time when she was threatened by knifepoint into carrying drugs at school. She said she wants to see change in Walsall because without action, young people will fear leaving their house.

Kaytlyn’s story was heard at Walsall Council's cabinet meeting on Monday. Four youngsters representing the Walsall Children and Young People Alliance spoke about issues facing young people in the borough.

The 17-year-old said: “I had a lot of trouble at the past school I was in. I was a victim of drug abuse. I was threatened with a knife and forced to hold drugs. The school kicked me out because I had no evidence of what had happened against me and there was nothing they could do for me.

“I have lived in Darlaston my whole life. Last week, a house near mine was raided by armed police and two rifles were found. On Friday, there was a drive-by shooting near a school which my brother attended.

“On the way here I heard about a stabbing in McDonald’s, opposite the college I want to go to. On top of the shootings in Blakenall, I think it’s really important we create a safer environment and safe spaces for young people.

“I don’t want other young people growing up and being too scared to leave the house or feeling they have nowhere to go because people are being shot. We need more intervention. We need these safe spaces to ensure we can all grow up and lead positive futures.”

Rockshana Akter felt the ‘constant negativity’ around Walsall can lead to a lack of confidence for people growing up here.

She said: “Kids in Walsall should feel the world is open to them and not that being here hinders your opportunities. I’ve experienced the same lack of confidence in myself and young people I work with. I know how transformational the right support can be. No one should feel like they need to leave Walsall to find success.”

At the meeting, the leader of the council, Councillor Garry Perry, promised to change the narrative in Walsall.

He said: “The number one priority for this borough is community safety. Whether you’re a young person or you’re an adult, you have a right to feel safe in your communities.

“Sometimes when a crime is committed it does create fear and can affect that sense of belonging. We’ve got to act. Our 2040 vision starts now. You have my assurance, and this cabinet’s assurance, that we are willing to act and change the narrative by 2040.”

Responding to the Darlaston house raid, West Midlands Police said: “Officers in Darlaston have closed a suspected cannabis farm and recovered a pair of weapons. We were called to a report of a firearm being carried by the passengers of two cars on Sunday 6 October.

“When officers arrived, the cars made off, but one was found a short distance away having broken down. The second car was found outside an address in Lowe Avenue, where two men were arrested and a knife recovered.

“Upon closer inspection, an imitation handgun was found at the address, which also turned out to contain a cannabis factory. A man and a woman were found inside and arrested on suspicion of firearms possession and cultivation of cannabis.”

West Midlands Police appealed for witnesses following the ‘drive by’ shooting on October 11. A spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlaston today. We were called to Charles Foster Street shortly after 9am. A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.”

Responding to the alleged stabbing at McDonald’s, West Midlands Police said: “We arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted wounding and possession of a knife following an incident in Wisemore, Walsall.

“We were called at around 12.40pm yesterday (Wed) following reports a boy was carrying a knife and had made threats to stab someone. No-one was injured.

“Our officers recovered a knife and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted wounding and possession of a knife. He has since been bailed with strict conditions while our enquiries continue.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information including mobile phone or dashcam footage should contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference numbers 20/882513/24 or 20/193839/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”