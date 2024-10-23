Charity fundraiser set to speak at Walsall youth conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Manny Singh Kang, the 2024 Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award winner, will be amongst the inspirational speakers at the first ever KIC Radio Youth Conference taking place in Walsall on Thursday.

The 51-year-old will be sharing stories from his work as a fundraiser for Dementia UK, including his regular Samosa Saturdays and the marathon walks he has completed, and will talk to young people about getting involved in volunteering in their community.

The event will take place from 9am to 5pm at Ormiston Shelfield Academy, bringing together 15–18-year-olds from schools across the borough.

It has been organised by KIC Radio and funded by Bring the Power, a Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund featuring sports activities from local community providers, inspirational guest speakers and a BBC Question Time-style live panel Q&A.

The event is aimed at empowering young people and giving them a chance to voice their opinions and perspectives about issues which affect their daily lives.

Manny Singh Kang will be one of the main speakers at the conference

It will also give them an opportunity to directly engage with civic and community leaders about crime and public safety, education, mental health and career prospects.

The confirmed panellists for the live Q&A are West Midlands Police & Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, Chair of the Youth Justice Board for England and Wales Keith Fraser, Leader of Walsall Council Councillor Garry Perry, portfolio holder for Walsall's Children Services Councillor Stacey Elson and James Brindley Foundation founder Mark Brindley.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet Perry the Commonwealth Games mascot, try out sports activities including boxing, football free styling and cricket and meet Paralympians, including Team GB Wheelchair Basketball champion Siobhan Fitzpatrick.

Walsall spoken word artist Ray Rowe and Hit The Dhol will also perform for attendees.

Rob Smith, KIC Radio chief executive said: “We are delighted to be hosting the first ever KIC Youth Conference in Walsall and we are honoured that Manny Singh Kang is able to join us following his recognition as Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Manny Singh Kang will talk about his fundraising challenges

"Manny has done some amazing work, and we hope that this will inspire young people to volunteer in their community and make a difference.

“KIC is a youth-led volunteer programme which has supported 28,000 young people since we launched in 1996, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in commercial radio, TV, song and stage.

“The KIC Radio Youth Conference is a free event for students in Walsall which supports our ethos of Youth Voices Matter.

"We want to give them a platform to air their views and empower the younger generation.

“Young people face many challenges in life, and it is vital they are given the direction and support they need to help them harness their talent and this unique conference is our first step in trying to achieve that.”

To find out more, go to the KIC Radio website.