Residents invited to have say on Walsall Council’s proposed cost-cutting measures

Last week, Walsall Council proposed several cost-cutting measures in order to save £28.9 million for the upcoming year.

It included a 4.99 percent increase in council tax, an increase in town centre car parking by 20 per cent and a review into council-run markets and parks.

It also proposed the relocation of the Walsall Leather Museum and a phased-out approach on school crossing wardens as current staff leave or retire.

The measures were announced as the council grapples with the ever increasing cost of adult social care and children’s services. Two thirds of the council’s services budget goes directly to these two key areas.

Out of the 4.99 per cent increase, a two per cent precept will be ring-fenced for adult social care to generate around £3m.

Deputy council leader and portfolio holder for finance, Councillor Mark Statham said the precept ‘won’t scratch the surface’ but would help contribute towards increasing pressures.

Last week the council leader, Councillor Garry Perry questioned whether the council should be ‘in the business’ of running car parks and markets when it is responsible for the borough’s most vulnerable.

He also stressed that without an urgent national review into the demands of children’s services and adult’s social care on local councils, other services will be reduced to emptying bins and street lighting alone.

The consultation period will be open for six weeks until midnight on November 19.

Feedback from the consultation will be considered and an updated draft budget will be put before cabinet members in January, with the final budget presented on February 12. It then goes before all councillors for approval on February 26 next year.

Councillor Garry Perry said: “If you live, work, study or do business in the borough, please have your say. Every council has a statutory responsibility to set a balanced budget, and I am confident that our track record of strong and robust financial management will achieve this, but it won’t be easy.

"All councils are facing considerable challenges due to inadequate funding from government and rising demand on many of our services, particularly within adult social care and children’s services.”

The review the draft budget and proposals and complete the online survey, visit Walsall Council’s website.