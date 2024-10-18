Community group against proposals to reduce Great Barr Conservation Area by 80 per cent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Beacon Action Group is convinced the conservation area within the green belt should remain as it is.

Walsall Council launched its management and appraisal plan last month to gather residents’ opinions on reducing the conservation area back to its original boundary.

Chairman of the Beacon Action Group, Bob Winkle, said: “Residents are aware that the conservation area gives added protection to the green belt from inappropriate development and are therefore convinced that it should remain as it is now.

“The limited area of green belt existing between Sandwell and Walsall is constantly under threat of development by those who do not live here but wish to prosper at our expense.

"Over the last 70 years, since green belts were introduced, it has been recognised they have become increasingly more important year on year.

“We are surrounded by three major conurbations, and parts of the area are above government-acceptable levels of pollution.

"The contribution this conservation area makes is invaluable to the wellbeing of residents and visitors to the area and we see no reason why this be reduced.”

Beacon Action Group member Jenny Hulme said the 182-page report produced by the council detailing the rich history of the site is not user-friendly.

She said: “It is far too difficult to use and assumes time to read, understand and respond, which many people do not have.

“The overwhelming feedback from the very well attended, we estimate in total 100 plus, people at the public drop-in sessions has been that we must keep the conservation area as it is with no changes.

A community group has spoken out against proposals to reduce the Great Barr Conservation Area by more than 80 per cent

"All the local residents that I have spoken to, without hesitation, want the conservation area to remain as it is.

“Most are convinced it is to make the green belt weaker so developers will be able to get the planning approval to build their substandard, unaffordable boxes with no infrastructure, doctors, schools or similar.”

The current 774 hectare site encompasses the Great Barr Estate, Great Barr Golf Club, Barr Beacon and the wider countryside area including Doe Bank Farm and Moat Farm.

In the review, the site has been broken down into four zones, A, B, C and D.

Area A, the ‘historic core’ of the Great Barr Estate, was the original boundary of the conservation area first designated in 1976.

The boundary was extended in 1996 to include the surrounding agricultural landscape, areas now titled B, C and D.

The council is proposing to reduce the conservation area back to its original boundary.

If approved, areas B, C and D will be removed from the Great Barr Conservation Area.

Area A

Great Barr Hall

The Lakes

Merrion’s Wood

The Duckery

Gilbert’s Wood

Fox’s Plantation

Holly Wood

Chapel Lane settlement

Old Hall Farm

Pinfold Lane

Crook Lane

Area B

Great Barr Golf Club

Great Barr Medieval Deer Park

Area C

Barr Beacon

Barr Beacon Reservoir

Barr Beacon War Memorial

Coxfold Farmhouse, a Grade II listed building

Beacon Farm

Beacon Cottage

Area D

Lanes and field boundaries dating back to the 18th century

Pinfold Lane

Beacon Hill Farm

Boden Lane buildings, including Crook Cottage Farm

Moat Farm

Doe Bank Farm Grade II listed buildings

Deputy leader of Walsall Council and Pheasey Park Farm ward councillor, Adrian Andrew, said: “It’s vitally important that people respond to this consultation and tell the council exactly what they think about the proposals.

“We are still committed to protecting the green belt and green spaces in this area, and the conservation area will not change the status of green belt sites.

"Our cause will always be on protecting the green belt and the environment around Pheasey Park Farm.”

First link – https://go.walsall.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2024-09/Great_Barr_CAAMP_Final_Consultation_Draft.pdf

Second – https://go.walsall.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/consultation-great-barr-conservation-area-appraisal