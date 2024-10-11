Nearly 400 children across Walsall missing school at start of term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall Council published the figures in a recent Freedom of Information response about Children Missing Education (CME).

The figure for September 2024 comes as the council continues to address the increasing demand for school places across Walsall.

The reason for any child of compulsory school age, from five up to 16 years old, being classed as a CME can vary. According to the council, it can include children who have moved to the area without securing a school place, children with long-term absences, unsatisfactory home education, exclusions or lack of provision for those with Education, Health and Care Plans.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: “The council has a legal requirement to identify children missing education if a child of compulsory school age is not registered at a school and not receiving suitable education otherwise than at school.

“The local authority identifies children as missing education for a variety of reasons such as moving to the area without securing a school place, not taking up offered places, long absences, unsatisfactory home education, permanent exclusion, or lacking suitable provision for those with Education, Health and Care Plans. The authority provides temporary education and support while seeking permanent solutions.

“The council takes a proactive approach in classifying all new pupils to a status of CME, even if they are going through the mid-year admissions process in applying for a school place. The council also has oversight and assurance of those pupils not in school and comprehensive support is provided to ensure appropriate provisions are identified.”